Why Is Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Stock Down 14% Today?

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) stock is losing altitude on Monday after an Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) plane experienced a mid-air blowout over the weekend.
That saw a door plug on one of its flights blow out only six minutes after the plane had departed. Fortunately, the plane wasn’t high enough yet for the depressurization of the cabin to matter and the two seats next to the door were empty.
Investigations are underway following the blowout and some investors are warying about SPR stock as a result. However, it’s also worth noting that the plane that experienced the problem is a Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max 9, which SPR uses as well.
It’s possible that the fault for the door plug blowout doesn’t lie on Alaska Airlines. Instead, it seems likely that Boeing may bear the blame for the accident. No matter the case, investors in these stocks are spooked by today’s news.
How This Affects SPR and BA Stock
With this blowout comes sharp drops in trading prices for both companies’ shares. This has SPR stock falling 14.2% as of Monday morning. At that same time, shares of BA stock have experienced a 7.7% drop today.
SPR stock may recover from this news faster than Boeing depending on the results of the investigation.
