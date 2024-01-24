GOEV Stock Alert: Canoo Strikes a Deal With the USPS

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) said the U.S. Postal Service is buying six of its delivery trucks. The Postal Service is in the process of modernizing its fleet.
The Post Office showed off the first of its new electric vehicles, with charging stations, at an event south of Atlanta. The Post Office wants to deploy 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028 as part of a 106,000-vehicle modernization plan. The Postal Service has about 220,000 vehicles.
GOEV stock rose slightly on the news and was trading at 17.5 cents per share early this morning, with a market capitalization of $168 million.
Course Correction on Electric Avenue
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was roundly criticized in 2021 after awarding his primary new vehicle contract to Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). Oshkosh mainly makes gas-powered vehicles for the Army. The defense contractor had never even made an EV. Since winning the deal, OSK stock is up about 50%.
Companies that were depending on the contract, like Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS), quickly fell on hard times. Workhorse currently sells for 30 cents per share and is at risk of bankruptcy.
Now, the Post Office, with $3 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act, is making a course correction. DeJoy admitted it was money, not the environment, that caused the change. “The biggest thing was financial ability and operational suitability,” he said.
After a push from the Biden administration in 2022 to make half the Post Office fleet electric the hopes of small electric vehicle makers were rekindled.
Most of the new electric fleet orders are still expected to come from Oshkosh. But Dan Ives of Wedbush recently pushed his rating on Canoo to outperform. He noted new orders from Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and $750 million in total commitments. He has a price target of $4 on the stock.
GOEV Stock: What Happens Next
Canoo must still be considered an underdog against Oshkosh, which said when it won the contract it could make electrics if needed. But this may be a lifeline for small EV makers.
As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.