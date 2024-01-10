Morgan Stanley Block Sale Sends Chewy (CHWY) Stock Down

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock is falling on Wednesday after Morgan Stanely (NYSE:MS) initiated a block sale of the company’s shares.
This has the block sale including 12.3 million shares of CHWY stock that are being resold by Morgan Stanley for between $20.45 per share and $20.85 per share. That’s worth highlighting as the price of shares in the block sale is a discount from its prior closing price.
A block sale occurs when a large chunk of a company’s shares are sold all at once. Stock exchanges typically consider a trade a block sale when it contains at least 10,000 shares or has a notational value of $200,000 or more.
How the Black Trade Affects CHWY Stock
Consuidering the price of shares in the block sale is below the prior closing price, it makes sense that CHWY stock would fall alongside it. Traders may also be pulling CHWY stock down as they aren’t happy about the block sale and its pricing.
All of this has shares of CHWY stock experiencing heavy trading on Wednesday. That has more than 8.4 million shares of the stock changing hands today. It’s also about to surpass the company’s daily average trading volume of about 9.2 million units.
CHWY stock is down 3.6% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.