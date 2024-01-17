Rivian (RIVN) Stock Slides Following Deutsche Bank Downgrade

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is slipping on Wednesday after shares were hit with a downgrade from Deutsche Bank analysts.
These analysts downgraded shares of RIVN stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating today. For the record, the analyst consensus rating for RIVN shares is a moderate buy.
In addition to that downgrade, the Deutsche Bank analysts also dropped the price target for RIVN stock from $29 per share to $19. That’s still a potential 6.6% increase over its prior closing price. However, it’s well below the analyst consensus price prediction of $28 per share.
Why the Bear Stance on RIVN Stock?
Deutsche Bank analysts have concerns about Rivian’s electric vehicle (EV) production in 2024. That includes unit estimates of just 65,000 for the year. They cite prolonged factory shutdowns and difficulty ramping up production as the reason for this estimate.
With that expectation in mind, investors will note that the Deutsche Bank analysts also continue to see losses for Rivian until the third quarter of 2024. That includes a negative effect on its gross margin throughout most of the year.
RIVN stock is down 4.1% as of Wednesday morning and is down 15.6% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.