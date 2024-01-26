Robitussin Recall 2024: What to Know About the New Cough Syrup Recalls

A Robitussin recall is underway for two of the brand’s products after discovering microbial contamination of the cough syrups.
Haleon (NYSE:HLN), the maker of Robitussin, notes that the recall affects batches of its Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups. Eight lots in total are affected by the recall.
Let’s get into the finer details of that recall below.
Robitussin Recall Details
- Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 4oz – Lot number T10810 is affected by this recall.
- Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult 8oz – Lots T08730, T08731, T08732, T08733 and T10808 are included in this recall.
- Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult 8oz – Lots T08740 and T08742 are a part of this recall.
Haleon notes that there currently haven’t been any adverse effects reported in connection to this recall. The company also notes that it’s letting both distributors and consumers know about this recall.
It notes that the microbial contamination could have severe or life-threatening adverse events on immunocompromised individuals. Non-immunocompromised consumers aren’t likely to suffer life-threatening adverse events may infections may still require medical intervention.
Customers who own lots of Robitussin included in the recall can contact the company for more information. That includes via phone at 1-800-245-1040 or its mystory.us@haleon.com email address.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.