Dear FSR Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Feb. 1

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock fans will want to mark their calendars for Feb. 1 as the company’s leaders plan to attend the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show next week.
According to a press release from Fisker, several of the company’s top executives will be at the event for a presentation. That includes founder and CEO Henrik Fisker, who will be interviewed by NADA senior vice president Jonathan Collegio during the show.
Fisker intends to use its time at the show to go over its new strategy for the company. That includes a shift in focus from its current direct sales model to one that focuses on partnerships with dealerships.
Henrik Fisker said the following about this plan in the news release.
“With over 100 dealers in North America and Europe who have already expressed interest in becoming a partner, Fisker has shown it has much to offer with our unique features and class-leading range, as well as striking, sustainable design. I also believe we will generate more cash with our dealer model than selling direct.”
FSR Stock Movement
Investors in FSR stock will want to keep an eye on the company when Feb. 1 rolls around. The NADA show could be a catalyst for the stock that might send it higher or lower depending on how investors react to the event.
As for Friday, FSR stock is up 5.3% this morning. That comes with some 5 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 30 million shares.
