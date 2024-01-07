The 3 Hottest Wearable Technology Stocks to Watch in 2024

Looking back at the history of consumer technology, society evolved from compelling but cumbersome equipment to portable devices, which naturally necessitates a discussion about wearable technology stocks. Indeed, modern innovations translate to increasingly smaller, more convenient and ultimately smarter devices.
Given the broader integration of consumer-focused devices, investors will want to position themselves accordingly. Per MarketsandMarkets, the wearable tech market size will likely reach a valuation of $265.4 billion by 2026. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% from levels seen in 2021. Further, it’s possible that as emerging economies grow, this estimated projection may prove understated.
Either way, it’s a hot arena with multiple players plying their trade in the ecosystem. To take advantage, below are enticing wearable technology stocks to consider.
Apple (AAPL)
While it might be an obvious idea for wearable technology stocks, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has consistently demonstrated its relevance despite cycles of doubt. Indeed, AAPL gained almost 46% of equity value in the past 52 weeks, demonstrating resilience despite tough economic pressures. And that’s part of the reason why analysts continue to stick with Apple, rating it a consensus moderate buy.
Further, with an average price target of $202.50, AAPL may continue to reward shareholders, even this late in the game. With its Apple Watch continuing to outperform – indeed, the company saw its best ever third-quarter numbers for the wearable device – there seems to be no stopping this juggernaut. As further evidence, in Q3, its gross margin increased to 45.17% (from 42.26% in the year-ago quarter).
Here’s why that’s significant: we’re talking impressive pricing power despite economic hardships for the consumer. With households struggling with inflation and high borrowing costs, you’d expect them to tighten their belts. They are but they’re still buying Apple products. And Apple isn’t really offering a discount. That’s impressive.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
If you’re looking for wearable technology stocks, you probably can’t go wrong with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). I say that because if you’re looking for most things related to tech, you arguably can’t go wrong with Alphabet. Effectively the owner of the internet through its Google search engine, the innovation juggernaut enjoys a strong buy consensus view.
In addition, you’re talking about an average price target of $155.60, implying almost 13% growth. That’s not bad given the maturity of the business (and thus its predictability and dependability). Specifically regarding wearable technology stocks, Alphabet a few years back bought out the fitness tracker company Fitbit. While that hasn’t been the greatest acquisition, it demonstrates the focus on wearables. For instance, its Pixel Watch has resonated with consumers.
Besides, Alphabet has its hands on everything, given it a resilient financial profile. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate clocks in at 22.9% while it achieves excellent operating and net margins. If you’re seeking a wide canvas, GOOG makes a solid case for wearable technology stocks to buy.
Xiaomi (XIACF)
A Chinese designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics, Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) also specializes in software, home appliances, automobiles, and household hardware. Per its public profile, Xiaomi is the second-largest manufacturer of smartphones in the world. If you’re seeking a global play among wearable tech stocks, XIACF could be your ticket. Also, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy.
To be clear about the last point, we’re not talking about two analysts agreeing that XIACF is a buy. Rather, nine experts within the past three months endorse Xiaomi. Also, their average price target lands at $2.66, implying over 37% upside potential. Fundamentally, the company intrigues speculators because it provides relevant products like portable earbuds and attractive smartwatches. These products are also offered at relatively attractive prices.
Indeed, as wearable tech becomes more commoditized, the scale of Xiaomi could provide a clear advantage. While it’s not the most consistently profitable enterprise, it does feature a three-year revenue growth rate of 9.8%, which is above average. Also, it trades at a 9.31X free cash flow, which sits favorably below 68.64% of its peers.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.