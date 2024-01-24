Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers on Tuesday with a breakdown of all the latest news affecting shares this morning.
Moving stocks are new financing and investments, reverse stock splits and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Getaround (NYSE:GETR) stock is rocketing more than 86% after securing $20 million in new financing.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares are soaring over 41% alongside an investment from Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Nxu (NASDAQ:NXU) stock is surging more than 31% after securing new electric vehicle (EV) charging patents.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are gaining over 28% as Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) takes a stake in it.
- Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) stock is rising more than 21% without any clear news.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares are increasing over 20% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) stock is jumping more than 15% on Wednesday.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares are getting a more than 14% boost after refinancing its debt.
- Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock is climbing more than 12% on Wednesday.
- Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) shares are up over 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock is diving more than 16% without any clear news.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares are tumbling over 15% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock is taking a more than 13% beating as it prepares for a reverse stock split.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares are sliding over 11% on Wednesday morning.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock is dropping more than 9% this morning.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares are decreasing over 9% alongside a convertible notes offering.
- Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) stock is falling more than 9% on Wednesday.
- Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) shares are dipping over 8% this morning.
- Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) stock is slipping more than 8% with a proposed public offering.
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after rallying yesterday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.