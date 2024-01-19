Wayfair Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest W Job Cuts

Wayfair (NYSE:W) layoffs are a hot topic on Friday as the e-commerce company announces major cuts to its workforce to streamline operations.
That has the company cutting 1,650 employees or 13% of its total global workforce. These Wayfair layoffs will also result in 13% of its corporate workers no longer having jobs with the furniture e-commerce business.
Wayfair is expecting the layoffs to result in $70 million to $80 million in costs connected to severance a benefits. These charges will mostly be contained to Q1 2024. The benefit comes from the job cuts providing the company with annual cost savings of more than $280 million.
Reasons for the Wayfair Layoffs
Wayfair CEO, co-founder and co-chairman Niraj Shah said the following about the layoffs.
“While today’s actions will bolster our Adjusted EBITDA roadmap, I am increasingly focused on generating Adjusted EBITDA in excess of equity-based compensation as well as capital expenditures, and intend to drive meaningful improvements here quickly. We believe that what matters is maximizing our Free Cash Flow while simultaneously tightly controlling and ultimately reducing total share count, and are treating this as our north star.”
It also bears mentioning that Wayfair was among the companies that increased hiring during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has been scaling back since then with this being the third round of job cuts since Summer 2022.
W stock is up 14.1% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market stories will want to stick around!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) on the move today. You can find out more about these matters at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Down 24% Today?
- Why Is iRobot (IRBT) Stock Down 14% Today?
- Why Is Treasure Global (TGL) Stock Up 21% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.