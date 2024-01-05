Why Is CISO Global (CISO) Stock Down 14% Today?

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the cybersecurity and compliance company got an updated delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange.
The big problem that CISO stock faces is its low trading price. The company’s shares have been trading below the minimum $1 bid for some time now. It was first alerted to this in March 2023 and had until March 2024 to regain compliance.
However, a new problem was thrown into the mix when the company’s stock closed out 10 consecutive trading days below 10 cents per share. That triggered another delisting warning that would see shares dropped from the Nasdaq on Monday.
CISO Global notes that it intends to appeal this decision from the Nasdaq Exchange. That will see its stock continue to trade on the exchange beyond that as it presents a plan to the Nasdaq to get its price above the $1 minimum bid price.
What This Means for CISO Stock
All of these delisting warnings can’t be doing anything good for the morale of CISO shareholders. With that in mind, it makes sense that the shares would fall alongside the news. After all, the stock may not have much longer on the Nasdaq.
CISO stock is down 13.9% as of Friday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news that traders need to know about on Friday! A few examples include what’s happening with shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) and Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) stock, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. All of that news is ready to go at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Why Is Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Stock Up 62% Today?
- Why Is Ainos (AIMD) Stock Up 157% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.