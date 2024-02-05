NIO Stock: Nio Raises $417 Million in New Tech Fund

This week isn’t off to a great start for Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock, but the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker could have a positive catalyst on the horizon. Nio Capital, the investment firm that boasts Nio founder Li Bin as a partner, has secured a new influx of yuan. This new yuan-denominated fund exceeds 3 billion yuan, equating to roughly $416.8 million.
Reuters reports that these new funds are earmarked to “invest in technologies in new energy vehicles, energy transition and smart manufacturing industries.” That could mean that NIO stock is about to get the boost it needs to start making up the ground it lost over the past year.
Despite having a name and leader in common, Nio and Nio Capital operate as separate businesses. However, the China-based firm focuses on making investments in the energy and automotive sectors. EV producers like Nio live at the intersection of those two industries. As such, Nio could be among the beneficiaries of the firm’s new capital influx.
What’s Happening With NIO Stock?
A new investor of this sort can’t come soon enough for NIO stock, as the company has spent the past year battling strong economic and geopolitical headwinds. What’s more, despite reporting impressive delivery statistics for January 2024, NIO has spent the month steadily trending downward. So far, news of Nio Capital’s fundraising success hasn’t generated any positive momentum for shares, either.
Since its founding in 2016, Nio Capital has successfully raised five funds, accumulating 15 billion RMB in assets under management (AUM). It has invested in innovative companies such as autonomous driving pioneer Pony.ai and battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL). With even more capital at its disposal now, the firm can continue this legacy.
In a statement released this morning, Nio Capitla Managing Partner Ian Zhu said the following:
“After more than a decade of development, the smart electric vehicle and new energy industries have entered an exciting new phase. Chinese companies’ product strength and rapid iteration pace place them at the forefront globally. We are enthusiastic about the transformative potential of innovative technologies in the automotive and energy sectors. Positioned at the vanguard of global opportunities, NIO Capital remains committed to supporting exceptional entrepreneurs in driving technological innovation and sustainable development, both domestically and on the international stage.”
As CnEVPost reports, Nio Capital doesn’t exist with the goal of helping Nio the automaker. However, as it looks to make further investments in Chinese EV producers, it makes sense that the investment firm may consider the company as an investment.
Some investors may be approaching NIO stock with caution, especially as concerns about China’s economy continue to loom. But if Nio sees a sizable investment in the near future, it could help usher in a turnaround for the struggling EV maker. That said, it is still unclear exactly where Nio Capital will be placing its new funds.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.