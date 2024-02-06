Why Is Agrify (AGFY) Stock Up 57% Today?

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is taking off on Tuesday as investors celebrate the company reaching a milestone at Lume Cannabis’ Michigan facility.
According to a press release from Agrify, it has successfully installed a PX-30 Hydrocarbon Extraction System at the Michigan location. This is an upgrade over the previous Agrify XMU Hydrocarbon Extraction System used at this facility.
Stan Gourentchik, Lab Manager at Lume Cannabis, said this about the new Agrify PX-30 Hydrocarbon Extraction System:
“Having owned a Precision XMU for the past year and a half, the Precision PX-30 was the natural choice for Lume when we decided to expand our resin extraction capabilities. The Precision Extraction team has been great to work with and we appreciate their efforts to do anything in their power to ensure their customers have a smooth installation and startup experience.”
What This Means for AGFY Stock
This successful installation of the PX-30 Hydrocarbon Extraction System shows that there continues to be demand for Agrify’s products in the cannabis and hemp sectors. This has investors excited about the potential of other locations choosing Agrify for their extraction technology.
AGFY stock is up 57.4% as of Tuesday morning, with more than 30 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 2 million shares.
