WMT Stock Alert: Walmart Strikes $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday after the retail giant announced plans to acquire smart TV maker Vizio (NYSE:VZIO) in a $2.3 billion deal.
That acquisition agreement has Walmart paying $11.50 per share in cash for VZIO shares. That represents a roughly 20.7% premium over the closing price for VZIO stock on Friday.
Walmart is majorly interested in Vizio’s SmartCast Operating System with this acquisition. The company says this will help expand the reach of media platform Walmart Connect to consumers while also providing advertisers with new ways to engage with customers.
Seth Dallaire, executive vice president and Chief Revenue Officer of Walmart U.S., said the following about the deal.
“We believe VIZIO’s customer-centric operating system provides great viewing experiences at attractive price points. We also believe it enables a profitable advertising business that is rapidly scaling. Our media business, Walmart Connect, is helping brands create meaningful connections with the millions of customers who shop with us each week.”
WMT Stock Jumps on Earnings
Walmart announced the Vizio deal at the same time it reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company beat out estimates with e-commerce revenue coming in above $100 billion. That represents a 23% increase year-over-year.
WMT stock is up 5.2% as of Tuesday morning with 3.6 million shares changing hands. Its daily average trading volume is about 7.3 million shares.
