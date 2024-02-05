SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

ZS Stock Alert: Zscaler Falls as COO ‘Suddenly’ Resigns

ZS stock is down as it seeks a new COO

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 5, 2024, 10:17 am EST

  • Zscaler (ZS) stock is falling on Monday as investors deal with the departure of the company’s COO.
  • Dali Rajic left the company unexpectedly to take on new roles at Wiz.
  • This caught traders off guard as ZS seeks a replacement COO.
Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) stock is sliding lower on Monday as investors react to the sudden resignation of Chief Operating Officer Dali Rajic.

Rajic is leaving Zscaler without a transition period and only shortly after taking on the role of COO at the company. He also has a long history with the business, making his sudden departure even more unexpected.

Investors in ZS stock will also note that Zscaler doesn’t yet have a replacement for Rajic ready. The company is already working to find a replacement COO following the former’s departure.

While Zscaler didn’t address this in its announcement, Rajic has left the company to take on a job with cybersecurity startup Wiz. This has him taking on the roles of President and COO at this company.

How This Affects ZS Stock Today

With the news of its COO departing comes a dip in value for ZS stock. That comes alongside some 1.2 million shares changing hands. This is closing in on the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2 million shares.

ZS stock is down 5.8% as of Monday morning but is still up 8.2% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

