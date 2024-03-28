Dogecoin Price Predictions: DOGE Crypto Fans Are Betting a Major Rally Is Ahead

Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) price predictions are a hot topic on Thursday as investors in the meme token have high hopes for its future.
The renewed interest in Dogecoin is due to increasing positive sentiment in the crypto space. This comes as many of the top cryptos, such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD), have surpassed previous all-time highs recently.
When a crypto boom occurs it often sees meme tokens like DOGE rise higher as well. This has already resulted in strong gains for the Shiba Inu-themed digital asset in the first few months of the year.
Now the big question that DOGE traders have is how long will this positive movement last. Many are no doubt hoping to squeeze even more gains out of Dogecoin before this rally ends.
Let’s check out what the future of Dogecoin may hold with a look at all of the latest price predictions below!
Dogecoin Price Predictions
- Binance starts us off with a price estimate of $ 0.21784 for Dogecoin one month from now.
- Next is Amb Crytpo with its prediction that DOGE could reach 30 cents in 2024.
- Closing out of Dogecoin price predictions is Coinpedia with its maximum estimate of $0.3392 by the end of the year.
How do these Dogecoin price predictions stack up? For comparison, DOGE is trading for $0.217 as of this writing. Investors will also note that the meme token is up 14.3% over the previous 24-hour trading period at that same time.
