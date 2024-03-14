EVA Stock Alert: Enviva Files for Ch. 11 Bankruptcy

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) stock is on the move Thursday as investors in the wood pellets manufacturing company react to it filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Enviva is planning to use this bankruptcy filing to restructure its business. This includes retiring about $1 billion in debit with creditors invested in the company’s operations.
Glenn Nunziata, interim CEO of Enviva, said the following about the bankruptcy filing to the Associated Press:
“We look forward to emerging from this process as a stronger company with a solid financial foundation and better positioned to be a leader in the future growth of the wood-based biomass industry.”
How This Affects EVA Stock
Investors aren’t happy about the bankruptcy filing and that makes sense, as it shows the dire straits the company is in. While Enviva intends to exit this bankruptcy with less debt, there’s no doubt that it has shareholders worried.
That’s why it makes sense that EVA stock was falling hard in trading earlier this morning. However, the stock has since recovered from that dip and is up 16% as of Thursday morning.
This comes alongside some 3.2 million shares of EVA stock changing hands. That’s closing in on its daily average of about 4 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
