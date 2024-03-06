SPECIAL REPORT The Top 7 Stocks for 2024

JD Stock Alert: The $3 Billion Reason JD.com Shares Are Climbing Today

JD reported better-than-expected results and announced a stock buyback program

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Mar 6, 2024, 9:53 am EST

Advertisement

  • Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) stock are up over 15% today after the firm reported meaningfully better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • The firm also announced that it would buy back $3 billion of JD stock.
  • Heading into today, JD had dropped 7% in the last month, and it had retreated 20% in the previous three months.
JD stock - JD Stock Alert: The $3 Billion Reason JD.com Shares Are Climbing Today

Source: Sergei Elagin / Shutterstock.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is trending on social media and financial news websites, while JD stock is rallying over 15% today. The shares are jumping after the Chinese e-commerce firm delivered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and announced a $3 billion stock buyback program.

JD’s Q4 Results and Stock Buyback Program

JD’s Q4 earnings per share last quarter, excluding certain items, came in at 75 cents or 5.3 Chinese yuan, up from 4.81 Chinese yuan during the same period a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had expected the firm to generate Q4 adjusted EPS of 63 cents. On the top line, the e-commerce giant’s revenue climbed 3.6% year-over-year to $43 billion. Analysts’ mean estimate for the firm’s sales was $41.5 billion.

According to Bloomberg, JD’s results were boosted by its varied offerings and price reductions. But the firm’s better-than-expected earnings could suggest that China’s economy is in meaningfully better shape than many China bears believe.

Meanwhile, JD announced that it would buy back $3 billion of its shares while instituting an annual dividend of 76 cents per share. That equates to a dividend yield of about 2.6%.

More About JD.com and JD Stock

Altering its traditional focus on relatively expensive, large products, JD has, in recent months, been selling cheaper fare while looking to offer more sales.

The firm adopted the strategy in an effort to boost its revenue growth. The firm’s top-line increases have been stunted by tough competition from a number of its up-and-coming rivals, including PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) and Douyin, which ByteDance owns. The latter company also controls TikTok.

Heading into today, JD had dropped 7% in the last month, and it had retreated 20% in the previous three months while tumbling 54% in the last year.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Consumer Discretionary, Retail, E-Commerce

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/jd-stock-alert-the-3-billion-reason-jd-com-shares-are-climbing-today/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC