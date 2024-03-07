NYCB Stock Alert: New York Community Bancorp’s Deposits Fall 7%

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) reported more bad news this morning, disclosing that its deposit base has dropped 7% over the past month. On a positive note, however, the troubled bank has also obtained $1 billion of funding from a group of investors. Additionally, NYCB may boost Wall Street’s confidence by hiring a new CEO in conjunction with the deal.
NYCB stock is advancing more than 10% as of this writing.
NYCB’s Deposits Fall, Bank Receives Lifeline
Earlier today, NYCB reported that deposits have dropped about 7% since Feb. 5 to $77.2 billion. However, the bank also noted that it has received a $1 billion investment from a consortium of investors led by Steven Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital.
Mnuchin was once U.S. Treasury Secretary under former President Donald Trump. Other members of the investment group include two well-known hedge funds, Hudson Bay Capital and Citadel Global Equities.
In return for the funds, the investors will receive NYCB stock and four new directors will be added to the board, including Steven Mnuchin. The deal is slated to close by March 11.
On top of this news, NYCB also recently announced that it will slash its quarterly dividend to 1 cent per share from 5 cents.
A New CEO
In conjunction with the $1 billion infusion, Joseph Otting has been named as the CEO of New York Community Bancorp. A former Comptroller of the Currency, in his past role, Otting was “the administrator of the federal banking system and chief officer of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,” which regulates banks operating in America.
Otting was also formerly the President and CEO of OneWest Bank and a Vice Chairman of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).
