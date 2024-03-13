Rumble (RUM) Stock Pops as House Passes TikTok Bill

Online video platform Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), which has billed itself as an alternative to mainstream social media, is on the rise again. The combination of a potentially meaningful partnership and an ongoing legislative saga surrounding TikTok appears to be bolstering sentiment in RUM stock.
Earlier this morning, Rumble announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Qinshift, a Europe-based technology and consultancy firm offering to solve “business challenges for forward-thinking companies worldwide.” Rumble management believes the partnership will “address market demand for Rumble Cloud and serve enterprise customers at scale.”
However, the main catalyst for RUM stock likely centers on the political front. Last week, Republicans expressed strong interest in pushing a bill that would force ByteDance — the parent company of TikTok — to divest its ownership of the popular but controversial short-form video app. Earlier today, the House of Representatives passed the bill.
What matters for RUM stock is that Rumble has offered to serve as a cloud technology partner to TikTok. This kind of partnership would potentially expand the firm’s credibility. After all, while Rumble has a strong niche market — commanding around 58 million average global monthly active users (MAUs) — it’s nothing like TikTok. The short-form app announced 1 billion MAUs globally back in September 2021.
RUM Stock Rises, But Political Uncertainty Remains
On paper, the House bill passing represents a massive challenge for TikTok and, cynically, an opportunity undergirding RUM stock. For one, the legislation moved quickly — as Axios reports, the bill was introduced last week with the House Energy and Commerce Committee “[voting] unanimously to advance it to the floor just days later.” Further, House lawmakers passed the bill in a 352-65-1 vote.
Still, not everyone is in support of a potential ban or divesture. Ahead of the vote, House lawmakers met with intelligence officials for a “classified briefing on the bill’s national security concerns.” Axios reports that several lawmakers walked out of the meeting “unconvinced” with “no concerns specific to TikTok” raised.
Additionally, a big obstacle remains in that this measure lacks a “companion bill” in the Senate. Efforts to fast-track the bill there will also likely be blocked by Senator Rand Paul, although others like Sen. Mark Warner and Sen. Marco Rubio have expressed support.
Why It Matters
Although circumstances might look bad for TikTok users and positive for RUM stock, it may be a long road before Americans are denied access to the short-form social media platform. Even in a scenario where the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law, the legislation will likely be taken to court immediately.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.