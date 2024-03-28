The 3 Best Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy in Q2 2024

The U.S. economy is poised for a positive future. The Federal Reserve plans to lower interest rates three times in 2024, and certain industries are already seeing a boost. The global quantum computing industry is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2028. We’re seeing improvements in digitalization, the emergence of technologies in the field and the brand-new prospect of artificial intelligence. With this industry growth comes a surge of the best quantum computing stocks to buy.
Investing now in the best quantum computing stocks to buy represents an exceedingly beneficial investment decision.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is an American developer of both semiconductor and quantum-oriented products, circulating cloud and data information. With a valuation of $1,318.73, AVGO has seen strong continual growth with a YOY valuation increase of 110.38%.
Last quarter, the company reported $11.96 billion in revenue, a substantial YOY increase of 34.17%. Similar successes were found in the earnings projections, with revenue and EPS beating estimates by 2.1% and 5.4% respectively.
Broadcom reaped the rewards of heavy investments from last quarter on its Investor Day, announcing two key events. First, Broadcom announced a new customer acquisition of a large-scale artificial intelligence customer, though they did not release the name. Further, AVGO demonstrated new infrastructure and AI potential upgrades taking place in the next few quarters.
Honeywell (HON)
Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is an American multinational corporation with expertise in quantum computing and aerospace. It is valued at $205.13, an increase of 9.12% YOY.
Over the past year, HON has shown strong financials including EPS Diluted Growth (YOY) at 16.51%, 105.98% more then the sector median of 8.01%. EPS GAAP Growth (YOY) was solid at 16.51% or 84.68% more than the sector median of 8.94%. Gross Profit Margin (TTM) was an impressive 37.28% which is 22.02% more than the sector median of 30.55%. Overall, these metrics indicate profitability, stability and growth indicating that HON has promising investment prospects.
HON recently acquired Civitanavi Systems S.p.A, an Italian aerospace company improving its autonomous operations. While this acquisition may seem to target strictly aerospace, HON has the capabilities to combine its quantum computing operations with aerospace. HON is already in the thick of its work via quantum computing and as the market is saturated with competition, it may look to combine it with aerospace creating a new component to the market. If these operations succeed, Honeywell is sure to seek a steep inflation via stock price prompting me to give it the “Buy” rating.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a technology company with specialties in the design and manufacturing of semiconductor chips and quantum computing. It has amassed a valuation of $42.57 which is 51.33% more YOY.
INTC experienced phenomenal financial success demonstrated by its EBIT Growth (FWD) of 9.47% which is 43.88% more than the sector median of 6.58%. Other metrics include EV / EBIT (TTM) which was an outstanding 6,705.35 or 29,307.64% more than the sector median of 22.80. EPS FWD Long Term Growth (3-5Y CAGR) was also incredible at 24.92% or 87.62% more than the sector median of 13.28%. Overall, these images illustrate financial success for Intel signaling that it is growing at a steady momentum while amassing a massive profit.
Intel has recently released a new chip that advances research for quantum computing greatly. This product boosts chip volume for academic institutions. It also assists Intel in its quest to expand in the quantum computing market. This innovation is major in the field and is sure to progress the research regarding quantum computing.
INTC’s new chip paired with its already sound financials make it an ideal “Buy” for investors seeking the best quantum computing stocks to buy.
On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.