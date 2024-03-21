The 5 Biggest Buyers of Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is down by 47% this year, although the electric vehicle (EV) company has a major card up its sleeve.
Earlier this month, Rivian unveiled its R2 SUV and also shocked its shareholders by revealing two additional vehicles, the R3 and its performance variant, the R3X. As of March 8, the R2 had already received over 68,000 reservations. Reservations cost $100 for U.S. customers and $150 for Canadian customers, with an expected delivery date during the first half of 2026.
The R2 resembles a smaller version of the R1S and will be Rivian’s most affordable vehicle yet, with a starting price of $45,000. The R2, equipped with the largest battery pack, will have a range of over 300 miles and a 0-60 mph time of less than three seconds.
As for the R3 and R3X, details are still scarce, and the starting prices of the vehicles have not yet been confirmed. Production of the two vehicles will begin after Rivian ramps up production of the R2.
The 5 Biggest Buyers of RIVN Stock
Tracking institutional ownership is important, as these large investors provide liquidity and support for stocks. During the fourth quarter, 663 13F filers disclosed a stake in RIVN, an increase of 16 filers from the previous quarter. The total number of shares owned by these filers increased by 7.69% to 646.25 million. That’s a bullish signal.
Hedge funds, a subset of institutional investors, were bullish as well. While the total number of hedge funds with a position in RIVN declined by 10.85% to 115, the total number of shares owned by hedge funds increased by 14.22% to 97.56 million.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top buyers of Rivian during Q4:
- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) acquired 25.55 million shares, bringing its stake to 97.07 million shares.
- D.E. Shaw & Co. acquired 11.96 million shares, bringing its stake to 16.84 million shares.
- Two Sigma Advisers acquired 11.61 million shares, bringing its stake to 11.88 million shares.
- Two Sigma Investments acquired 5.27 million shares, bringing its stake to 10.97 million shares.
- UBS Asset Management (NYSE:UBS) acquired 4.54 million shares, bringing its stake to 11.95 million shares.
After reviewing the data provided by WhaleWisdom, we decided to exclude Norges Bank from this list. It appears that the most recent 13-F data was not input correctly and, therefore, would not be accurate to report here.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.