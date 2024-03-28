To the Moon! 3 Potential Crypto Moonshots for Your Must-Watch List

Potential crypto moonshots for investors are warranting attention this year. These coins could be clear winners amid Bitcoin (BTC-USD) going on what could be a historic rally.
The valuations of tech stocks in the Nasdaq may be too rich for some investors’ appetites. So, many may pile into the crypto market next month to take advantage of the upcoming halving event. This could be a temporary rotation of capital until Bitcoin too, becomes to overvalued. Yet, this also sets up some ideal conditions for these potential crypto moonshots to soar in value.
As always, a good moonshot is a coin with a low market cap and low circulating supply and a low coin price. Its token should ideally be supported by strong tokenomics with a real use case to make it a strong investment.
So, let’s examine three crypto moonshots for investors to consider.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD)
Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) is a hard fork of Bitcoin that aims to offer faster and cheaper transactions overall.
Trading at $578 per coin, BCH is already smashing past analyst forecasts. This could mean that its upside is virtually uncapped.
Looking toward 2025, Bitcoin Cash’s smart contracts are projected to attract more developers due to congestion on other blockchains. The price targets for 2025 suggest a high of $254, a low of $165, and an average estimate of $209.5. Furthermore, by 2026, as Bitcoin faces scalability issues, BCH is expected to emerge as a favorable alternative. Furthermore, it may potentially reach $300 through the year and conclude with an average price of $312.5.
Although it may not become a multi-bagger, I still consider BCH a crypto moon shot with significant upside potential. Also, it’s a growing use case as the weaknesses of Bitcoin become more evident, thus making it more of a “blue-chip” option compared with other cryptos on this list.
IOTA (MIOTA-USD)
IOTA (MIOTA-USD) utilizes a unique technology called Tangle, which is different from traditional blockchain. It aims to facilitate microtransactions for the Internet of Things (IoT).
IOTA ticks many boxes. First, it is trading far below its all-time high of $5.25 at just 36 cents and has a low market cap and circulating supply. Also, strong momentum is on its side, so it could be worth far more in the future.
Experts anticipate a bullish outlook for IOTA. Predictions based on technical analyses and market trends suggest that IOTA could achieve a substantial price increase, potentially peaking at 68 cents each.
Additionally, an ecosystem fund backed by MIOTA tokens aims to encourage development on the network. These initiatives are designed to enhance IOTA’s utility, security, and demand. In turn, they could positively impact its market value.
Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD)
Pepe Coin (PEPE-USD) was one of the hottest meme coins in 2023, and it looks like traders haven’t abandoned the project just yet. The team is fully anonymous. Recently, it hit an all-time high of $0.00001064 per coin this month.
There’s a considerable amount of interest and speculation around meme coins. So, if one is looking for a potential moonshot, then PEPE could satisfy one’s thirst for risk.
Pepe coin has no utility and arguably no value, either. It’s purely a speculative investment for those who are interested in gambling with their money. Sticking to its meme status, its circulating supply is 420,689.90 billion PEPE coins.
Meme coins traditionally perform great in a bull market. Also, Pepe’s fun design and relatable character means traders across the world are happy to throw a small amount of stack behind it.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.