Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are the perfect way to start the week as we dive into the biggest stories moving shares on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are a bankruptcy filing, late earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) stock is rocketing 64% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to reorganize its business.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares are soaring more than 51% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) stock is surging over 35% following its public debut on Friday.
- Voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) shares are gaining more than 29% without any clear news this morning.
- 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) stock is increasing over 29% following a positive vote from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC).
- Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) shares are rising more than 25% without any apparent news today.
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) stock is heading over 19% higher on reports of a buyout offer.
- AEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) shares are climbing more than 19% despite lack of news this morning.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock is jumping over 18% after delaying the filing of its latest earnings report.
- Greenwave Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares are up more than 17% this morning.
Top 10 Losers
- Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) stock is diving over 16% on Monday morning.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) are tumbling more than 15% after delaying its 2023 annual filing.
- Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) stock is taking an over 11% beating on Monday morning.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) shares are falling more than 11% today.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) stock is sliding over 10% alongside the delayed filing.
- Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares are decreasing more than 10% on Monday.
- Jet AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) stock is falling over 10% after a Friday rally.
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares are dropping more than 9% this morning.
- Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) stock is retreating over 9% after recently going public.
- Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.