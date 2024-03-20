Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we dive into all of the biggest movements on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks are earnings reports, acquisition plans, a reverse stock split and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Etao International (NASDAQ:ETAO) stock is rocketing more than 213% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares are soaring close to 63% following the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) stock is surging over 35% on plans to acquire Future Tech.
- Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) shares are gaining more than 34% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) stock is increasing over 28% after releasing its latest earnings report.
- EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares are rising more than 17% on Wednesday morning.
- Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR) stock is climbing over 16% this morning.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares are heading more than 15% higher as they continue to rally on diabetic treatment news.
- Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is jumping over 14% without any clear news today.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares are up more than 14% as a cannabis rally continues.
Top 10 Losers
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock is diving over 18% after seeing a similar rally yesterday.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares are retreating more than 17% after a rally on Tuesday.
- Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is tumbling over 14% after recent rallies.
- Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) shares are taking a more than 13% beating with the release of its Q4 earnings report.
- Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) stock is sliding over 12% on a proposed public offering.
- Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) shares are decreasing more than 11% alongside recent volatility.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is dropping over 11% this morning.
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) shares are falling more than 11% as bankruptcy proceedings continue to weigh on the stock.
- Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) stock is slipping over 9% on Wednesday morning.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9% following a takeover update.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.