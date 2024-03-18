SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Why Is Verb Technology (VERB) Stock Up Again Today?

VERB stock is up alongside expansion news

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 18, 2024, 10:51 am EDT

  • Verb Technology (VERB) stock is climbing higher on a new expansion for MARKET.live.
  • This has it adding 100 new brands to its livestream social shopping platform.
  • That comes after it added native shopping support to Facebook and Instagram last week.
Source: William Potter/Shutterstock.com

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is rising higher on Monday after the company announced the addition of 100 new brands to its MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform.

With this expansion, Verb Technology is showing the strength of MARKET.live. This has investors excited on Monday as it’s a sign the company could continue to expand to a larger market.

Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technology, said the following about the expansion.

“VERB’s MARKET.live remains committed to providing the extraordinary and diverse shopping landscape that empowers leading brands, retailers, and creators to engage their shopping audiences on multiple social media networks, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, among others.”

Verb Technology has already been doing this with a recent deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). The Facebook and Instagram parent company recently allowed Verb Technology to nativly handle shopping in those apps.

That also sent shares of VERB stock higher on Friday when the news broke. This makes sense as it allows customers to purchase apps from MARKET.live without having to leave the Facebook or Instagram apps.

Recent VERB Stock Movement

VERB stock is seeing heavy trading on Monday with more than 154 million shares traded. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.

VERB stock is up 41% on Monday morning. That builds on its Friday rally and has the company’s shares up 264.8% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

