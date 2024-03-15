Why Is Verb Technology (VERB) Stock Up 267% Today?

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the e-commerce company announced integration with Meta Platforms’ (NASDAQ:META) Facebook and Instagram.
With this integration comes the ability for both Facebook and Instagram users to natively shop products from Verb Technology’s livestream social shopping platform through these apps. With this, customers can add items to their cart and purchase them without leaving Facebook or Instagram.
Rory Cutaia, CEO of Verb Technology, said the following about the Facebook and Instagram news.
“This expansion with Meta underscores MARKET.live’s commitment to providing a seamless, interactive video-based shopping experience across multiple social platforms. By integrating with Meta’s platforms, we’re expanding our reach and providing a major enhancement to the unparalleled value we deliver for our brands, retailers, creators, affiliates, and influencers.”
How This Affects VERB Stock Today
Investors excited about the integration news are sending VERB shares higher with heavy trading today. That has more than 262 million units trading hands as of this writing, This is well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1 million shares.
VERB stock is up 265.5% as of Friday morning.
