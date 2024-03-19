SPECIAL REPORT 7 Off-the-Radar Stocks Set to Trounce the Magnificent 7 This Year

Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Stocks slide ahead of March Fed meeting

By Shrey Dua, InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Mar 19, 2024, 11:38 am EDT

Advertisement

  • Stocks are down across the board this morning as investors anxiously await the commentary from the first day of the Fed’s policy meeting later today.
  • Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are in the red about 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, at the time of writing.
  • Chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are leading the bears, down 2.4% and 6%, respectively.
stocks down today - Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Source: Bigc Studio / Shutterstock.com

The stock market opened in the red Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, starting this afternoon. So why are stocks down today?

Well, it appears investors are concerned that the central bank will take a more staunchly hawkish stance in the wake of several unflattering inflation reports since the late January meeting. Indeed, February inflation data released last week showed prices continue to prove more stubborn than previously indicated.

Stocks have been down the past two weeks largely on the notion that the Fed may delay rate cuts until even further into the year. Reasonably so, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, the Fed has just a 1% chance of lowering interest rates this week and a 7.3% chance of cutting rates in May.

As such, economists are keeping a close eye on this week’s meeting for any indication of when to expect monetary policy changes.

Stocks Slide as Chipmakers Tumble

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down this morning, 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively.

Chipmakers are the notable losers today as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) tread well in the red heading into the afternoon. NVDA stock is down 2.4%, while AMD eyes a more than 6% loss at the time of writing.

Nvidia’s decline comes as a particular surprise, given the company’s recent introduction of a new line of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Indeed, at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) on Monday, Nvidia unveiled a new generation of AI-powered graphics cards dubbed Blackwell, set to ship later this year.

The announcement sparked positive responses from analysts, with many raising their price target on the red-hot chipmaker. This includes Goldman Sachs analysts who raised their price target on NVDA to $1,000 per share from $875 while maintaining their “buy” rating.

“Based on our recent industry conversations, we expect Blackwell to be the fastest ramping product in Nvidia’s history,” the analysts noted. “Nvidia has played (and will continue to play) an instrumental role in democratizing AI across many industry verticals.”

Investors were clearly less impressed by the new chip, at least, so it seems from the stock’s movement today.

That said, NVDA has enjoyed a gangbuster year thus far, leading the so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks with gains of about 80% year-to-date.

On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

With degrees in economics and journalism, Shrey Dua leverages his ample experience in media and reporting to contribute well-informed articles covering everything from financial regulation and the electric vehicle industry to the housing market and monetary policy. Shrey’s articles have featured in the likes of Morning Brew, Real Clear Markets, the Downline Podcast, and more.

Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductor, Technology

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2024/03/why-are-stocks-down-today-65/.

©2024 InvestorPlace Media, LLC