Why Is Movella (MVLA) Stock Down 57% Today?

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) stock is falling on Thursday after the movement digitization company announced its voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq Global Market.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Movella shares and warrants will be delisted from the exchange on April 11, 2024. The company expects its shares to start trading on OTC Markets Group after the Nasdaq delisting.
Movella notes that this decision was made after receiving a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. This was sent to the company due to its share price failing to stay above the minimum bid required on the exchange.
Adding to that is the company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023. While Movella was granted a listing extension to May 13, 2024 to address these issues, it has chosen voluntary delisting instead.
How This Affects MVLA Stock
Investors aren’t reacting well to the delisting update. While it’s true the shares will still be tradable after the delisting, the OTC Markets Group listing won’t demand near the same reputation that the Nasdaq one did.
MVLA stock is down 57.3% as of Thursday morning with more than 1.3 million shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is below that at roughly 835,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.