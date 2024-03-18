Why Is Solidion Technology (STI) Stock Up 55% Today?

Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) stock is taking off on Monday alongside heavy trading of the battery materials company’s shares.
That has more than 2.3 million shares of STI stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quickly closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 2.8 million shares, and markets haven’t even opened yet.
Investors will note that this movement comes after the company experienced a rally on Friday, too. That saw STI stock close out normal trading hours that day up 33.9%, with more than 25 million shares traded.
What to Know About STI Stock
Solidion Technology focuses on the development of solid-state batteries and other types of batteries. It also recently underwent a change to its current name. Before February 2024, the company operates as Honeycomb Battery Company.
Solidion Technology operates out of Dayton, Ohio and was founded in 2014. It’s also worth mentioning that it’s a subsidiary of Global Graphene Group. This is a material science technology and product solutions company with a focus on graphene.
STI stock is up 55.2% as of Monday morning. However, the shares are down 75.1% since the start of the year as of Friday’s close.
