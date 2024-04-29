Billionaire Paul Singer Is Betting Big on Sumitomo (SMFG) Stock

Sumitomo (NYSE:SMFG) stock is a hot topic on Monday as reports claim that billionaire Paul Singer is making big bets on the Japanese trading company.
According to these reports, Singer’s Elliott Management currently holds a stake in Sumitomo that is worth “several tens of billions of yen.” These reports also claim that the private equity firm is seeking to build its stake in the company even more.
This is worth noting as Sumitomo is of interest to another major player in the investment space. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NUSE:BRK-B) is another big investor in the company. In fact, Buffett’s company is currently the number one shareholder in Sumitomo.
Robeco Hong Kong Ltd. portfolio manager Kelvin Leung said the following about the activist pressure on Sumitomo to Bloomberg:
“Lagging trading companies should need to not just take care of their own large project risks, but are also subject to pressure to pay out more. The question remains if management can deliver bolder shareholder-friendly measures and further divestment of non-core and non-performing assets.”
SMFG Stock Movement Today
SMFG stock is up slightly as of Monday afternoon, with more than 281,000 shares traded. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 1.4 million shares. Shares of SMFG are also up 17.2% since the start of the year.
