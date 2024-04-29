Why Is Collective Audience (CAUD) Stock Up 98% Today?

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) stock is rising higher on Monday after the e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions company announced a partnership with Insticator.
Insticator is a supply-side platform and leader in engagement solutions for online publishers and brands. With this partnership, Collective Audience will gain access to Insticator’s 350 million monthly consumers.
Peter Bordes, CEO of Collective Audience, said the following about the partnership with Insticator:
“Our new collaboration with Insticator, Balihoo and OKO Digital unlocks many new avenues for growth, and represents another primary ecosystem building block and validation of our vision, mission and technology roadmap […] This groundbreaking partnership makes Insticator’s state-of-the art publisher network and monetization capabilities accessible to our customers and partners.”
Collective Audience and Insticator will adopt a revenue share program through this collaboration. This will give the companies access to each other’s platforms, operations and data using API integrations.
CAUD Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading for CAUD shares on Monday. That has more than 128 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 338,000 shares.
CAUD stock is up 98.4% as of Monday afternoon.
There are more stock market stories traders will want to read about today!
We have all of that covered with our deep dive into Monday’s biggest stock market news. A few examples of this include everything happening with shares of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock. All of that info is available at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Mullen Automotive (MULN) Stock Up 27% Today?
- Citi Just Raised Its Price Target on Shopify (SHOP) Stock
- BIDU Stock Pops as Baidu, Tesla Team Up on Self-Driving Deal
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.