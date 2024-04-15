NIO Stock: CEO William Li Calls for U.S. Openness to Chinese EVs

As the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market faces growing challenges, one business leader is taking a somewhat unorthodox approach. On April 13, William Li, CEO of Nio (NYSE:NIO) spoke at Harvard University, where he addressed China’s economic landscape. Specifically, he discussed it as it relates to EVs and what he sees as the path forward. News of his speech hasn’t done much for NIO stock, though, which has spent the day trending downward, continuing its recent losing streak. Even with its CEO making headlines, this troubled company remains in focus for the wrong reasons.
Does this mean that investors should turn away from NIO stock and find other investments? Let’s dig deeper into Li’s take on the industry and assess its implications for his company and its peers.
What’s Happening With NIO Stock
As noted, NIO has spent the past month in a slow race to the bottom. Actually, it has spent the past six gradually bleeding value. Shares are currently down more than 50% for the past two quarters and they aren’t showing any signs of a rebound. Even while some Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, it’s hard to have much faith in a company that has struggled so much lately.
That said, in his speech, Li made clear that he believes his company is on the path to success. He highlighted the need for openness and transparency, noting the problems posed by rising competition in China’s fierce market. In his words:
“As a company, we certainly know that competition will lead to greater investment, longer profitability, less room for mistakes, and lower chances of success. Nevertheless, we still don’t expect China to adopt a closed policy to protect local companies, because I also understand the other side of the matter. Openness will ultimately benefit industry and society, and it will also make us better in the end.”
Li also praised Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) for its promotion of EVs as a viable product in China. As he sees it, the company’s work has “spurred every manufacturer to strive to offer better products and services.” It is this openness and competition that he believes will ultimately “benefit consumers, industries, and society.” While this sentiment is positive, it raises an important question: When exactly will this openness start to help struggling companies like Nio?
That’s likely what investors are most curious about.
What Comes Next
Li’s methodology harkens back to the classical economic theory of competition driving markets. In his “invisible hand theory,” economist Adam Smith described self-interest and competition as key forces that help spur growth in a classic market economy. Li is employing a similar way of thinking, one that many scholars and business leaders have echoed. But in his case, his argument doesn’t account for the possibility of larger companies gaining a monopoly that makes it hard for smaller companies to grow.
Right now, China’s EV market runs the risk of becoming dominated by a few key players. Recent reports show that half of Tesla’s EVs are being built in China. Meanwhile, the Chinese government is heavily invested in helping its own EV leader, BYD (OTCMKTS: BYDDY), maintain industry dominance, recently in the form of a $3.7 billion subsidy package.
As Nio is still a much smaller company, this trend could pose negative consequences for the already troubled NIO stock. Investors will likely want to see Li address how he plans on actually committing with his much larger rivals.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.