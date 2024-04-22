TRSG Stock: Why Tungray Technologies Is Rallying After Its IPO

Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) stock is heading higher on Monday as the manufacturing solutions company’s shares continue to rally after its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday.
Tungray Technologies launched its IPO on Friday at a price of $4 per share for TRSG stock. However, the company’s shares underwent a massive rally that saw it climb above $11 per share before closing out Friday at $5.95 per share.
That rally continues today with shares of TRSG stock up 32.4% as of Monday morning. That comes with some 3 million shares changing hands as of this writing.
What’s Behind the TRSG Stock Rally?
Interest in TRSG stock is the main reason for the rally after its IPO. That’s not too surprising, as companies often attract extra attention during the days after they go public.
The more interesting thing traders will want to watch is the price of TRSG stock over the next few weeks. It’s possible that the company’s shares could continue to climb higher off of its positive IPO. On the flip side of that, the stock could also lose a good bit of its value if traders lose interest once the new stock smell has worn off.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.