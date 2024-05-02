Change Healthcare Cyberattack: What Caused the Outage? Who Was Impacted?

Change Healthcare cyberattack details are emerging on Thursday after parent company UnitedHealth’s (NYSE:UNH) CEO Andrew Witty spoke during a U.S. Senate hearing.
During his testimony to the Senate Witty revealed that the cyberattack was able to take place due to a lack of certain protections. That includes the affected server not requiring multifactor authentication.
Witty says hackers entered the system through stolen credentials. They hijacked the server, which resulted in UnitedHealth paying a $22 million ransom to regain control. It’s worth noting that the Change Healthcare cyberattack happened earlier this year. UnitedHealth acquired the company back in 2022.
Witty said the following to the Senate during his meeting, according to CBS News.
“Change Healthcare was a relatively older company with older technologies, which we had been working to upgrade since the acquisition. But for some reason, which we continue to investigate, this particular server did not have MFA on it.”
Who Did the Change Healthcare Cyberattack Affect?
Alongside this revelation comes more details about who was affected by the attack. The UnitedHealth CEO notes that a substantial number of its customers may have been impacted.
While speaking with the Senate, Witty estimates that roughly one-third of Americans may have had their data compromised during the attack. That estimate could change as the company continues its investigation into the matter. It will also likely take months for affected individuals to be notified by the company.
UNH stock is up 1.2% as of Thursday afternoon.
