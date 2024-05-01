Ticking Time Bombs: 3 Dow Stocks to Dump While You Still Can

Here are three prominent Dow stocks facing challenges that every investor should be aware of. Even with any business’s challenges, savvy investors can identify possible openings for strategic positioning.
The first company, a mainstay in the aerospace sector, is grappling with cash flow issues and an uncertain future. However, amidst these challenges, there are opportunities to mitigate potential losses and steer the business through its current turbulent period. The second company, a major player in the biotechnology field, faces pressure on prices and diminishing net selling prices. Yet, these challenges also present opportunities for investors to identify issues and devise exit strategies, fostering a sense of hope and encouragement.
The third, an industrial heavyweight, is confronted with market obstacles and sluggish sales, especially in important categories and geographical areas. In addition to these obstacles, learn about possible growth issues in developing economies or cutting-edge product lines. Below, we analyze the fundamental difficulties and issues associated with these Dow stocks to sell.
Boeing (BA)
Due to continuous production and cash flow issues, Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) outlook was lowered from Stable to Negative by Fitch Ratings. The safety concern severely damaged the company’s capacity to sustain production levels and create positive cash flow.
Moreover, as reported by Reuters, Boeing’s negative cash flow of $3.93 billion in Q1 indicates this weakness. As Boeing tries to stabilize and raise aircraft production rates while controlling cash flow volatility, the downgrade denotes increased execution risks. Boeing’s choice to borrow $10 billion from the debt markets demonstrates its dependence on outside funding to deal with liquidity issues. Financial hardship reflects the negative cash flow and the requirement to rebuild a $10 billion cash balance.
Additionally, concerns over the company’s fundamental stability led credit rating agencies, such as S&P and Moody’s, to rate Boeing’s debt as just above “junk” status. Specifically, the new senior unsecured notes have a Baa3 rating from Moody’s and a BBB- rating from S&P. Thus, based on these ratings, there is a moderate chance that Boeing’s debt may default.
Overall, lower credit scores and high debt levels raise borrowing costs, limit flexibility and impede growth attempts.
Amgen (AMGN)
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has difficulties with price erosion and falling net selling prices, especially in some regions like the U.S., despite volume growth in product sales. For example, expanded formulary coverage negatively impacted Repatha’s revenue growth. That resulted in a decrease in net selling price despite a high volume increase.
Moreover, several variables are to blame for the fall in net selling price. These include changes in payer coverage, heightened competition and pressure on pharmaceutical prices. These patterns suggest that Amgen’s product pricing power may erode, eventually impeding revenue growth and profitability.
Furthermore, Amgen’s revenue growth is mostly dependent on a small number of its portfolio’s core products. For instance, products such as Repatha, Prolia, EVENITY and Aimovig have a 15% year-over-year sales rise in the general medicine sector. They significantly contribute to the topline growth. In the oncology area, BLINCYTO, LUMAKRAS, Vectibix, KYPROLIS, Nplate, and XGEVA are the main drivers of revenue growth.
To sum up, although these items derive total revenue growth and showed positive volume growth, there is a risk of revenue concentration from a small number of products.
Caterpillar (CAT)
In Q1 2024, sales and revenues were almost unchanged from Q1 2023, despite Caterpillar’s (NYSE:CAT) best efforts. The stagnation may indicate that the firm has few chances for organic development. Flat sales indicate market saturation or constrained room for growth in Caterpillar’s current markets, suggesting difficulties breaking into new market niches or geographic areas.
Compared to Q1 2023, sales to users in the construction industry dropped 5%, and sales to users in the resource industry lost 17%. Sales volume weaknesses in important markets such as the construction and resource industries may signify waning consumer interest in Caterpillar’s goods or growing competition eating into market share.
In some geographical regions, Caterpillar has difficulties, especially in Europe and Asia Pacific, where the economy is weakening or softening. Caterpillar’s growth prospects in EAME (Europe, Africa and the Middle East) deteriorated due to the weakening of the residential building sector in Europe and the economic conditions in these regions.
Finally, the economic downturn in Asia Pacific, except China, may make it more difficult for Caterpillar to increase its market share.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.