The Best Stocks to Buy for the 2023 Market Rebound Are…

In this episode, Luke gets candid (while standing) about the following topics:
Earning Season
We analyze the earnings reports of some of the biggest companies in the market, such as Netflix and Tesla. Bottom line: earnings over the next couple of weeks will make us or break us. For Netflix, the thing to keep in mind is its password crackdown. And, while everyone’s cutting costs, Tesla’s cutting prices. So no wonder its margins got hit! Hear more of Luke’s take and how he thinks markets will react to earnings in the podcast.
Industry Rapid Fire
Okay, showtime! Luke goes down the line here, giving his quick take on some of the hottest EV stocks in the market, such as Lucid Motors, Rivian and Fisker. How do they compare to the industry leader, Tesla? Next, Luke talks clean energy stocks. What’s their outlook and their challenges in Q2? We also give our quick take on some of the major oil and gas stocks, the most popular consumer stocks in the market, some of the dominant advertising stocks, the top enterprise software stocks, the key semiconductor stocks, leading e-commerce stocks, travel stocks, China stocks, notable emerging market stocks, and sports betting stocks.
Last but far from least, Luke will answer the most pressing fan questions you’ve submitted over the past week. Was your question answered? Tune in to find out!
