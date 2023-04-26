Convergence Is Coming: 1,000% Shockwave Imminent

Luke Lango
The Best Stocks to Buy for the 2023 Market Rebound Are…

Luke gets candid about earnings and the best stocks to buy from 13 industries

By John Kilhefner, Senior Managing Editor, Lango Franchise Apr 26, 2023, 4:13 pm EDT
  • Q1 earnings season is among us. Find out what Luke thinks about Netflix, Tesla, and more.
  • Aaron Davis asks and Luke answers: hear which stocks Luke thinks are the best buys across 13 different industries.
  • You’ve sent us your fan mail and Luke responded! Tune in to find out if your question was answered.
best stocks to buy - The Best Stocks to Buy for the 2023 Market Rebound Are…

Welcome to the Hypergrowth Investing podcast, where we discuss the latest news and trends in the stock market! After you digest this week’s podcast at 5 p.m. Eastern today, be sure to download our FREE research report on the 5 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2023.

In this episode, Luke gets candid (while standing) about the following topics:

Earning Season

We analyze the earnings reports of some of the biggest companies in the market, such as Netflix and Tesla. Bottom line: earnings over the next couple of weeks will make us or break us. For Netflix, the thing to keep in mind is its password crackdown. And, while everyone’s cutting costs, Tesla’s cutting prices. So no wonder its margins got hit! Hear more of Luke’s take and how he thinks markets will react to earnings in the podcast.

Industry Rapid Fire

Okay, showtime! Luke goes down the line here, giving his quick take on some of the hottest EV stocks in the market, such as Lucid Motors, Rivian and Fisker. How do they compare to the industry leader, Tesla? Next, Luke talks clean energy stocks. What’s their outlook and their challenges in Q2? We also give our quick take on some of the major oil and gas stocks, the most popular consumer stocks in the market, some of the dominant advertising stocks, the top enterprise software stocks, the key semiconductor stocks, leading e-commerce stocks, travel stocks, China stocks, notable emerging market stocks, and sports betting stocks.

Last but far from least, Luke will answer the most pressing fan questions you’ve submitted over the past week. Was your question answered? Tune in to find out!

John Kilhefner is the senior managing editor for the Lango franchise. He’s also a founder of the DC creative agency Skellator, LLC. As of this writing, Kilhefner did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned companies.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

