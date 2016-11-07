The 7 Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Under Donald Trump

One of the biggest talking and policy points of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign has been America’s crumbling infrastructure. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, America’s defunct roadways, bridges, ports, water systems and other critical pieces of infrastructure will require a whopping $3.3 trillion over the next decade to fix.

For Trump, this poor economic network is seen as major reason why America isn’t currently great or being all it can be. To that end, the President-elect has announced plans for a $550 billion building binge designed to fix our defunct infrastructure.

While the plan is scant on details — including how to pay for it — if enacted, it will light a long-term fire under various suppliers of steel, copper and other materials as well as the firms designing and building these massive projects. Infrastructure stocks could be a hot ticket once again. The caveat is that not all firms dubbed as “infrastructure stocks” are going to be winners. Selection is key here.

With that in mind, here are seven infrastructure stocks that will be big winners.

Next Page