3 Smart-Beta ETFs That Actually Deliver the Goods

Wall Street loves a good marketing gimmick. After all, it’s what drives investors into their new exchange-traded funds and products (And keeps paying for their kid’s tennis lessons and their sports cars). Right now, the key marketing term happens to be “smart-beta ETFs.” These ETFs use alternative index construction rules (smart beta) rather than the more traditional market-cap weighted method of say, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ).

Source: istockphoto.com/joxxxxjo etf

These alternative indexes can be anything from screening based on fundamental factors, equal-weighting constituents and focusing on one attribute such as dividends. As long as the ETFs use something other than market-cap weighting, the smart-beta tag can be used. The end result of all of this is that smart-beta ETFs are designed to outperform more traditional index ETFs and funds.

The problem is most smart-beta ETFs fall a tad bit short on the returns front. A lot of them really are just hype and gimmick.

On the other hand, some smart-beta ETFs that have proven themselves to be great compliments to any portfolio. Luckily, here at InvestorPlace, we’ve done some of the legwork for you.

Here are three smart-beta ETFs that really do deliver for investors.

