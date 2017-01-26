3 Covered Calls to Drop a $1,000 in Your Bank Account

To me, covered calls serve two really solid purposes when it comes to using this strategy in a long-term diversified portfolio, such as the one I’ll be building in my upcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Source: Shutterstock

Covered calls can be used as a hedge. Let’s say the market may turn south, which it may do since it’s 20% overvalued right now; if a stock you own is going to go down with it, but you still want it as part of the portfolio you own, sell covered calls against the stock.

First, you earn a premium for selling the covered calls, which will partially offset any loss the stock might experience.

However, covered calls are also a relatively low-risk way of generating income. Yes, you risk losing upside if the stock is called away, but you can always repurchase it if you desire.

