3 Risks That Could Crater the Snapchat IPO

Snapchat, which is owned by Snap Inc., plans to pull off its IPO sometime in March. And yes, the deal is likely to be one of the hottest of the year.

Source: Shutterstock

Snapchat reaches 41% of all 18- to 34-year-olds in the United States — a highly sought-after demographic for advertisers. Snapchat also serves over 10 billion video views a day.

Oh, and the company has gotten nice traction with Spectacles, which are glasses that are connected to your smartphone and allow you to take photos and videos. It’s a pioneering case of the emerging category of augmented reality.

In other words, Snap Inc. appears to be a rare example of a company that can be successful in both the software and hardware worlds. Interestingly enough, there is buzz that the company’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, may be in the same league as Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Steve Jobs or Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB ) Mark Zuckerberg.

While all this is certainly impressive, this does not mean that the Snapchat IPO will be a guaranteed winner. As the past few years have shown, there are lots of risks with new-fangled companies.

So what are some of the issues for the Snapchat IPO? Well, let’s take a look at three:

Snapchat IPO Problem #1: Reality Check

So far, there few concrete details on the Snapchat IPO because the S-1 has not been made available yet. The reason is that the company has elected to use a “confidential filing,” which is for operators that do not have more than $1 billion in revenues. But sometimes the S-1 can have some bombshells, which could gin up investor anxiety. A prime example of this was the Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) offering. When the company filed its S-1, there was quite a bit of shock at the size of the net losses.

Now as for the Snapchat IPO, the big issue will likely not be the financials. Let’s face it, the company is still in the early stages of monetization, which began in 2014. So it’s reasonable that the losses will likely be large. And yes, because of the small initial base, the revenues will probably show substantial growth ramps. Instead, the area that could stir up the most interest is the user base. Is it increasing? What about the engagement?

Perhaps Snap Inc. is having a problem finding new users, since the service primarily appeals to a younger audience. If so, IPO investors may consider that the company’s growth potential is limited. In fact, this has been something that has dogged Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). Will an older FB user move over to Snapchat? And why?

Right now, there does not seem to be a compelling reason as FB continues to bolster its platform — and the company is showing no signs of lagging engagement or user losses.

Snapchat IPO Problem #2: Valuation

Last year saw tepid IPO action in the tech space. But with markets in bull mode, there is likely pent-up demand for well-known offerings — and Snapchat should fit the bill. What’s more, Snap will likely limit the size of the initial offering, say to 10% to 20% of the outstanding shares. This should stoke the demand even further.

Next Page