Wednesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

U.S. stock futures are in rally mode this morning, as corporate earnings continue to bolster sentiment on Wall Street. What’s more, the Dow Jones Industrial Average could be poised to challenge the 20,000 level today, especially if earnings from blue-chip members United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX ) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA ) come in strong this morning.

Against this backdrop, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have added 0.33%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.32% and Nasdaq-100 futures rallying 0.43%.

On the options front, Tuesday’s volume came back strong from Monday’s lackluster performance. Overall, the roughly 17.5 million calls and 14.8 million puts traded put a bullish spin on the day’s activity. Bullish activity wasn’t quite as pronounced on the CBOE, however, as the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped slightly to 0.65. The 10-day moving average banked its fifth session in a row at 0.65.

Turning to Tuesday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) remained pinned to the $120 region after Barclays downgraded the shares on excessive hype surrounding the iPhone 8 “supercycle.” Meanwhile, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) continues to see call volume come in light heading into next week’s earnings report, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX ) and other miners attracted a sizable bullish bid after President Trump signed several executive orders to help increase infrastructure spending.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

In a note to clients on Tuesday, Barclays said that it does not see any “meaningful upside potential” for AAPL stock. The brokerage firm also downgraded Apple to “overweight” from “equal weight” and cut its price target to $117 from $119.

Barclays noted that the so-called “supercycle” — where iPhone 6 and 7 users upgrade to the supposedly much improved iPhone 8 — has been overplayed and will not deliver the results many investors are hoping for as customers increasingly mix down to the iPhone 6S and 7S models.

AAPL options activity took a noticeable hit on Tuesday following the downgrade. Call option volume had been trending in the 66th to 67th percentile of daily total volume, but managed to only garner 60% of the more than 498,000 contracts traded yesterday.

Still, this one blip hasn’t been enough to shake overall sentiment on AAPL, with the 3 Feb put/call open interest ratio falling over the past couple of weeks to rest at 0.76. The current upside earnings target in the 3 Feb series remains $120 with 19,000 contracts, though the $125 has amassed more than 10,000 contracts, and OI is rising.

