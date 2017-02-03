3 Naked Puts on High-ROI Stocks

This week I’m going to do something a little different as I discuss naked puts. First, let’s remind ourselves what we’re up to with naked puts, which will be an important piece of my forthcoming stock advisory newsletter, The Liberty Portfolio.

Source: Shutterstock

With naked puts, you are selling the right for someone to “put,” or sell, the chosen stock to you at a certain price if the stock falls below that price on or before a given date of expiration.

It’s unlikely that the stock will get sold to you prior to that date even if shares fall below the strike price. It is possible, but it only tends to happen if the stock is well below the strike.

Naked puts generate income from the contract, and I only sell them on stocks I want to own, so I don’t mind if they get put to me. I’ll be calculating returns a bit differently this week.

