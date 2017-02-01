Sell Losing Lottery Tickets in Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

This week Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) stock fell on earnings reactions. The debate remains heated about valuation and potential entry points into energy stocks. Regardless of their fundamental and operation perspective, I do know a bit about their environment.

Source: Shutterstock

Crude oil is stuck in a range, but we know that OPEC is done fighting the West for market share through lower prices.

So the days of expecting $30 per barrel price are gone. For now, $50 (which once was resistance) is forward support. Even if the natural support at $50 fails, OPEC set in place a safety net in the mid-$40s by announcing a historic production-cap deal.

Furthermore, XOM and CVX are two giants in their field. They will be survivors even if we get another sector-wide drop. Financially they are solid, with dependable yields that, in times of trouble, defend their respective stock prices.

I know I sound bullish XOM and CVX, but I’m not. Even though I don’t expect a disaster, I don’t have faith in the breakout potential either. Yes, technically I see it on the charts, but for now I also see that $55 has become the new $50 resistance for crude oil prices.

So this leaves me with only one option (pun intended) that sounds attractive to me: Sell someone a losing lotto ticket in XOM and/or CVX options.

There are hundreds of ways to accomplish this so here are a few that called my name:

The Bet on XOM: Sell the XOM Jan 2018 $60 put. This is a bullish trade for which I collect $1.40-ish in premium. This trade has a 90% theoretical chance of success with a 25%-plus buffer from today’s price.

The Bet on CVX: Sell the CVX Jan 2018 $72.50 put. This is a bullish trade for which I collect $1.60 in premium. This trade has a 90% theoretical chance of success with a 33%-plus buffer from today’s price.

