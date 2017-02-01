Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Sell Losing Lottery Tickets in Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Both the bears and bulls offer solid arguments, so stand on the sidelines and sell risk

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Feb 1, 2017, 11:33 am EST
    View All  
Twitter Logo RSS Logo
Nicolas Chahine

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

This week Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stock fell on earnings reactions. The debate remains heated about valuation and potential entry points into energy stocks. Regardless of their fundamental and operation perspective, I do know a bit about their environment.

Sell Losing Lottery Tickets in Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
Source: Shutterstock

Crude oil is stuck in a range, but we know that OPEC is done fighting the West for market share through lower prices.

So the days of expecting $30 per barrel price are gone. For now, $50 (which once was resistance) is forward support. Even if the natural support at $50 fails, OPEC set in place a safety net in the mid-$40s by announcing a historic production-cap deal.

Furthermore, XOM and CVX are two giants in their field. They will be survivors even if we get another sector-wide drop. Financially they are solid, with dependable yields that, in times of trouble, defend their respective stock prices.

I know I sound bullish XOM and CVX, but I’m not. Even though I don’t expect a disaster, I don’t have faith in the breakout potential either. Yes, technically I see it on the charts, but for now I also see that $55 has become the new $50 resistance for crude oil prices.

So this leaves me with only one option (pun intended) that sounds attractive to me: Sell someone a losing lotto ticket in XOM and/or CVX options.

There are hundreds of ways to accomplish this so here are a few that called my name:

The Bet on XOM: Sell the XOM Jan 2018 $60 put. This is a bullish trade for which I collect $1.40-ish in premium. This trade has a 90% theoretical chance of success with a 25%-plus buffer from today’s price.

The Bet on CVX: Sell the CVX Jan 2018 $72.50 put. This is a bullish trade for which I collect $1.60 in premium. This trade has a 90% theoretical chance of success with a 33%-plus buffer from today’s price.

Next Page

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/02/sell-losing-lotto-tix-in-xom-and-cvx-stock/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC