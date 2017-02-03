Should You Buy FireEye Inc (FEYE) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE ) can’t catch a break. FEYE stock, already down more than 85% from its 2014 peak, plunged again Feb. 3 amid a complete whiff on its most recent earnings report.

Revenues were especially hairy, falling well short of already diminished expectations. First-quarter expectations were also far below what the Street was hoping to see. And a management shake-up was announced, to boot.

FireEye stock reacted as one might expect, dropping some 17% in Feb. 3’s early-morning trading to just above the $10 level.

So, many investors are asking themselves: On such a large and prolonged dip, is it finally time to buy FEYE? Or should investors steer clear?

FEYE Stock Cons

Mounting Losses: In 2011, FireEye lost $17 million. The next year, losses increased to $36 million. In 2013, the company’s losses topped $100 million. Things really started to get out of hand in 2014, when losses surged to $444 million. FEYE then broke the half-billion mark in 2015, and 2016 was hardly better.

This is the opposite of a scale effect; the more FireEye produces in revenue, the more money it seems to lose.

The balance sheet is starting to take a hit as well. As recently as 2014, the company had no debt. It’s now up to more than $700 million in IOUs, and its net cash position is slipping. Lest one think the losses are all accounting-driven, it’s worth considering that FireEye has never produced a year of positive free cash flow, either.

Something needs to change, and quickly; FireEye has an increasingly ugly earnings record.

Revenue Misses: Investors will forgive a growth company for losses for quite awhile on occasion. However, losses combined with a growth slowdown is a brutal combination. Investors have punished FEYE stock because management seems confused as to why its growth is decelerating.

At the end of 2015, for example, FireEye projected $815 million-$845 million in revenues for 2016. In Q1, they cut this estimate to $780 million-$810 million. FEYE further slashed as the year progressed, and the latest update was merely $716 million-$722 million. With Thursday’s earnings release, even that number ended up being too optimistic. This speaks to a serious issue that management can’t figure out how to realistically estimate its sales.

Similarly, management guided a positive $70 million-$80 million in cash flow from operations, but the actual figure came in far short of that.

FireEye’s Problems Are Firm-Specific: FireEye would like to blame the shortfall on general cybersecurity spending weakness. But this excuse doesn’t fly. IDC noted that FireEye’s competitive position within the STAP market is weakening in notably. In 2015, for example, FireEye’s market share in that area fell by more than 5% as competitors including Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW ) invaded the space.

Look at competitor Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT ), whose stock gained some 60% in about a year through today. Proofpoint makes its profits selling advanced threat protection that protects cloud email and office applications, linking directly into Office 365, Azure, and other such platforms.

FireEye has similar technological capability, but hasn’t marketed as a cloud-integrated service in the same way. While the cybersecurity market has shown some weakness, FEYE has performed uniquely badly.

