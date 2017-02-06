3 Stocks to Watch on Monday: Alphabet Inc (GOOG, GOOGL), The Coca-Cola Co (KO) and Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

The U.S. stock market will seek to rebound following a series of disappointing results in the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Several companies made headlines over the weekend, including Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO ) and Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF ).

Here’s what happened:

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet has been ordered to surrender emails outside the U.S. by a federal agency.

The tech company has received an FBI warrant that U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter signed. The judge said the move would not be considered to be a seizure.

“Though the retrieval of the electronic data by Google from its multiple data centers abroad has the potential for an invasion of privacy, the actual infringement of privacy occurs at the time of disclosure in the United States,” Rueter said.

It is still unclear whether or not the ruling will stand as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) faced a similar situation in which a judge ruled against emails being handed over.

GOOG stock is up 3.8% year-to-date, while GOOGL shares are up 3.5% YTD.

Next Page