Trade of the Day: GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Today, we’re opening a new bearish trade on GameStop (NYSE:GME). GME dropped dramatically in the wake of the news that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is launching a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)-like subscription program for its Xbox One video games called Xbox Game Pass.

The service will cost $9.99 per month and will give subscribers access to more than 100 Xbox One games. This is terrible news for GME because the company relies on used game sales for 47% of its gross profits and, if gamers can simply subscribe to a service like Xbox Game Pass instead of having to buy games and then sell them to companies like GME, it could dig into GME’s profits.

The stock has already dropped from resistance at $26.50, but we believe it has a lot further to go. During the past few months, the stock has dropped below $21 and below $23, in November and January, respectively, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see GME drop again to test its mid-January lows.

‘Buy to open’ the GME April 23 Puts (GME170421P00023000) for a maximum price of $1.00.

