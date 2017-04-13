Tesla CEO Elon Musk hints at EV semi, pickup truck unveilings >>> READ MORE
Make Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stock Pay You Dividends

BABA stock is in breakout mode, but a balanced trade makes the most sense here

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  Apr 13, 2017, 9:31 am EDT
   
Nicolas Chahine

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has been holding well in a struggling equity tape. Just under a month ago, I shared a trade to go long BABA stock for free, and it’s been profitable. Today, I look to repeat that performance with a similar setup, though over a longer time frame.

Source: Shutterstock

The trade from March was in itself a repeat performance of one I shared in 2016. I don’t like to change winning strategies so I stick with what’s working.

For the past year, there were no major adverse fundamental changes in Alibaba’s operation. While a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 50 isn’t cheap, it’s not outrageously expensive either — as long as the company continues to deliver on growth.

I do have to recognize that almost all the analysts who cover BABA stock have it as a buy or outperform. This leaves it vulnerable to the potential that some would demote the rating.

BABA stock chart view 1
Click to Enlarge Technically, Alibaba stock has been in breakout mode since February. It reached its first measured target, and now it’s in the process of pricing in a second target. I think $115 per share (or more) is within reach … provided that the stock market in general doesn’t correct.

How to Trade BABA Stock

The long side: Sell the Jan 2018 $85/$80 credit put spread for 70 cents per contract. This is a bullish trade that has an 85% theoretical chance to yield 14% on money risked.

Usually, I like to balance my trades. In this case, I want to sell opposing upside risk against Alibaba stock as a hedge.

The hedge: Sell the Jan 2018 $140/$145 credit call spread for an additional 65 cents per contract. This bearish trade has an 80% theoretical chance of success.

By taking both trades, I would have sold an iron condor with a +/- 25% buffer from current prices. Since I can only lose on one side or the other, if successful, my reward on BABA stock would be more than 30%.

Learn options as easy as 1-2-3 here. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter at @racernic and stocktwits at @racernic.

