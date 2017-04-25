Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Yesterday’s relief rally is set to spill over into today’s trading, as U.S. stock futures are pointed broadly higher heading into the open. Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief yesterday after centrist Emmanuel Macron’s win in the first round of the French presidential election, easing fears of an EU breakup. Meanwhile, traders are turning their eyes to corporate earnings, with McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT ) in focus this morning.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.76%, with S&P 500 futures higher by 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures rising 0.31%.

On the options front, volume remained brisk on Monday, with about 16.6 million calls and 15.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to 0.61 amid the French relief rally, though the 10-day moving average remained at its three-month high perch of 0.70.

Driving Monday’s most active options, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) paced the rest of the finance industry’s gains and drew heavy call volume as fears of an early EU demise waned. Elsewhere, both Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) drew heavier-than-normal call activity ahead of their respective Thursday quarterly earnings reports.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

It may not have seemed like much to the average investor, but Emmanuel Macron’s win in the first round of the French presidential elections was a rather big deal — especially for the banking sector. So much so that BAC stock rallied more than 4% following the results, more than the shares jumped in the wake of Bank of America’s impressive first-quarter earnings report earlier this month.

By the close of trading, BAC had added more than 4% and topped former resistance at $23.50.

BofA options traders were also keen to take note of the situation. On Monday, more than 1.3 million contracts changed hands on BAC stock, with calls snapping up 70% of the day’s take. Taking a closer look at the activity, however, reveals that not all of yesterday’s call activity was of the buy-to-open variety.

In fact, Trade-Alert.com reports that a block of 27,400 July $26 calls were sold for the bid price of 29 cents, or $29 per contract. The $26 area is home to BAC’s multiyear highs back in March, and could provide resistance once again going forward.

