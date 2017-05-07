7 F-Rated Stocks to Abandon Immediately

Sometimes it’s hard to tell bad stocks from good stocks. Bad stocks will be in the right growth sectors. They may even be in rally mode for a quarter or two. Even more confusing, analysts will be split on the stocks — some saying a stock has plenty of headroom while other analysts call for fire and brimstone.

That’s why I run my own numbers — fundamental, technical and overall — to determine what works for me. This system helps me determine, using my proprietary criteria, whether a stock is a buy or a sell, overbought or oversold.

What I have compiled here are seven F-rated stocks to abandon immediately. There’s little doubt these stocks are running on borrowed time and their reckoning is much closer than their salvation.

Just as “you don’t make a profit until you sell,” is a fundamental truth in the markets, another key market axiom is, “it’s better to know what not to buy than what to buy.” These stocks are shining examples of that rule.

