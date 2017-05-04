Tesla (TSLA) dips after wider-than-expected loss >>> READ MORE
Home > Trading > Trading Advice >

Get Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock to Pay Even If This Rally Fizzles

Too bad Fitbits don't count money ... because you'll need something to help you tabulate the easy profits in this FIT stock trade

By Nicolas Chahine, InvestorPlace Contributor  |  May 4, 2017, 10:48 am EDT
   
Twitter Logo RSS Logo
Nicolas Chahine

Popular Posts:

Recent Posts:

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) is similar to GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) in that their stocks came out of the gate running, but both are highly dependent on one concept that has a fairly low barrier to entry. Thus, FIT stock and GPRO alike are vulnerable — especially to new competition from larger companies with deeper pockets.

Get Fitbit Inc (FIT) Stock to Pay Even If This Rally Fizzles
Source: Via Fitbit

Fitbit does have the advantage of being a first-to-mind name and one of the earliest entrants, thereby carving a niche for itself and a cult-like following. But how much longer can the company sustain this?

GoPro’s “hopium” lifted its stock to amazing highs, but the bubble burst in a big way. The bubble in FIT stock burst much closer to its initial public offering, and its shares are now but a fraction of the highs.

Going forward, the fundamental bets cannot be ones that try to capture massive rallies. Today I want to share a speculative trade that doesn’t require Fitbit stock to thrive, but merely survive. If it avoids setting new lows, we’re good.

The thesis is simple: Will FIT stock survive the year without any major debacles? I can sell risk below a level that would be support for the year.

Fitbit (FIT) stock chart view 1
Click to Enlarge Technically speaking, Fitbit is trying to fill the gap from $7, but even if it gets it done, that level is pivotal, so it could present a challenge.

How to Trade FIT Stock

The bet: Sell the Nov $5 put and collect 50 cents per contract to open. This is a bullish trade that requires Fitbit shares to stay above my strike sold for complete success. Otherwise, I am open to losses below $4.5 per share.

Selling naked puts is not for everyone, so I can modify this trade to be a credit put spread instead. This way I won’t be committed to buying the stock if it falls below $5.

The alternate: Sell the $5/$4 credit put spread. Both trades have 75% theoretical certainty of success but the spread has a limited risk profile. If successful, the alternate trade would still yield 18% on risk. Compare this with buying FIT stock here and needing it to rally 18% to match this setup.

My trade does not need a rally. I can profit even if Fitbit stalls as long as it doesn’t correct more than 22% in the next few months.

E-mail sellspreads@gmail.com with questions or join me to learn more about options in a personal 1on1 webinar here. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. You can follow him on Twitter at @racernic and stocktwits at @racernic.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/05/get-fitbit-inc-fit-stock-to-pay-even-if-this-rally-fizzles/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC